MOORE, Vivien (Viv). Passed away on 1st November 2020 peacefully at Waikato Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Allan. Loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Anne, Ian and Phoebe, and Noeline. Loved grandmother of Kerryn and Michael. Loved great grandmother of Ashton, Jay, Zachary, Charlie and Finn. Cherished sister, sister- in-law and aunty of the late David and Jenny, Sara, Morgan, Megan and Lara, and Nicola and Jayne, John, Mark and Lisa and their families. Cherished aunty of Richard and Robert, and their families. Much loved by all the family in England and Australia. A service for Viv will be held at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Thursday 5th November 2020 at 1pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to St John Ambulance Association, Private Bag, 3215, Hamilton 3240 or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Moore family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2020