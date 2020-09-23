Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grinter's Funeral Home
3 Hallys Lane
Cambridge, Waikato
07-827 6037
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 25, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Zenders Cafe
Ruakura Road
Newstead
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivien BOYD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivien Margaret (Smith) BOYD

Add a Memory
Vivien Margaret (Smith) BOYD Notice
BOYD, Vivien Margaret (nee Smith). Passed away surrounded by family at home on Sunday, 20th September 2020. Aged 78 years. Treasured partner of John, very loved wife of the Late Dick Kerr and the Late Neville Boyd. Cherished mother of Andrea Kerr, Vaughan Kerr and Greg Smith and Nana to Kayne and Cameron. Dearly loved step- mother to Sonja and Salv Carta, Hamish and Jenene Boyd, Cate Hampton and Nana Viv to Epernay, Esperance and Nicholas. A celebration of Vivien's life will be held at Zenders Cafe, Ruakura Road, Newstead on Friday, the 25th of September 2020 at 11:00am, followed by a private cremation. Donations to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Boyd Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vivien's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -