More Obituaries for Vivian McNABB
Vivian Richard McNABB

Vivian Richard McNABB

Vivian Richard McNABB Notice
McNABB, Vivian Richard. Passed away on Friday 9th August, 2019, at Tairua; aged 96 years. His humour was there to the end as he gently went, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved by his late wife Ila, loved father to Roy (deceased), Ian, Linda, Andrew and Anne. Father-in-law to Gillian, Lana, Bruce, Eileen, Mik (deceased) and Alex. Grandfather, Great and Great-Great Grandfather to many. Friend to so many during his long and happy life. Dad - you were so very loved, we cherished our lives with you. Your love and your humour will live on in all, forever. A celebration of Viv's life will be held in the Tairua Community Hall, 212 Main Road, Tairua, on Friday 16th August at 11.00am, followed by burial in the RSA Section, Tairua Cemetery. In true Viv style, the after match will take place at his fishing club. All Welcome.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2019
