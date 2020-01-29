|
|
|
BELCHER, Vivian Norma. On 25 January 2020, peacefully at Seadrome Hospital. 101 years well lived, forever in our hearts. Dearly loved wife of the late Geoffrey Leonard Belcher, loved and loving Mum of Max and Shirley, Jill and Martin, Kent, and Derry and Lindsay. Much loved Granny of Melinda, Richard, Timothy, Katherine, Jacqueline, Nicola, Daniel, Kristy, Mark, and Tracy, and their spouses. Loving Great-Granny to Tyler, Asher, and Bohdan. "My chains are gone, I've been set free. My God, my saviour, has ransomed me. And like a flood, His mercy rains. Unending love, amazing grace." A service celebrating Viv's life will be held at St Michael and All Angels Church, 425 Great North Road in Henderson, on Friday 31 January at 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 29, 2020