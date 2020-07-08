Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hope Family Funeral Services
4 Keenan Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-543 3151
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 10, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Olive Tree Cottage
247 Joyce Road
Pyes Pa, Tauranga
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian HUDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian Marcus (Viv) HUDSON

Add a Memory
Vivian Marcus (Viv) HUDSON Notice
HUDSON, Vivian Marcus (Viv). Slipped away peacefully surrounded by his family on 6 July 2020 in his 91st year. Loved husband of the late Coleen. Loved and respected father and father-in-law to Lynne and Brian, Ray and Deb, Robyn and Dave. Cherished grandad, great grandad and great great grandad. Special thank you to the staff at Hodgson House for all their loving care. A service to celebrate Viv's life will be held at the Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Pyes Pa, Tauranga at 11am on Friday, 10 July. All messages to the Hudson family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vivian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -