|
|
|
MOKOMOKO, Virginia Ngahuia (Baa). Passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital on 20th of September, 2019 surrounded by Whanau. Dearly loved wife of John. Darling Mummy of Juan, Lesley, Kent, Troy, Kane and Jacqui and Mohi. Awesome Nana and Greatnana of many mokopuna, nieces and nephews. Daughter of Wharemate and Ameere Joyce (deceased). Loving sister of her 14 brothers, sisters and in-laws. As per Mum's wishes there will be no local service, as she travels home to Horeke in the Hokianga. Mum will be resting at Mataitaua Marae. Tangihanga to be held on Tuesday 24th of September, with interment at Kura O Te Ra. Ka whakataka te hau ki te uru Ka whakataka te hau ki te tonga Kia makinakina ki uta Kia mataratara ki tai E hi ake ana te ataakura He tio, he huka, he hauhunga Tihei mauriora Gee & Hickton Porirua
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2019