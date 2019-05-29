|
SALMONS, Virginia Joy Bell (nee Johnston). Joy passed away peacefully at Oakland Health surrounded by family on 25th May 2019, aged 73. Beloved mother of Sharon and Mark (deceased) and mother in law of Lou and Sharon. Sister to Harris, Don and Allan. Sister in law to Carol, Julie and Kath. Joy was a much loved nana to her 6 grandchildren and super nan to her 5 great grandchildren. In accordance to joys wishes a memorial will be held on Tuesday 4th June at Oakland health with a private family interment at Whakatane Hillcrest Cemetery on Wednesday 5th June 2019.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 29, 2019
