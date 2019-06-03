Home

Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki 4312
06 759 2200
Virginia (Gini) HANDLEY

Virginia (Gini) HANDLEY Notice
HANDLEY, Virginia (Gini). Our beautiful Gini fought breast cancer with courage and great dignity for nearly 10 years but finally found peace on June 1st surrounded by her family. She threw everything at it, never gave up and never had a single complaint. She unreservedly loved and was loved by Richard (Rick), Kit and Angela with Charlotte and Jimmy, Georgie and Angus with Scarlett and Sasha, Nicky and Tom with Tilly and Henry…. and all of her friends and Chalky. Messages for Gini's family may be left on her tribute page at www.eagars.go.nz/ gini. In preference to flowers donations to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration service for Gini will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth on Thursday 6 June 2019 at 2.00pm, a private cremation will be held. Eagars Funerals 067592200 FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 3, 2019
