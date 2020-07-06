Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. Morris Funeral Services
PO Box 36273
Auckland, Auckland 0748
+64 9 4895737
Service
Friday, Jul. 10, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Morris Funeral Services
31 Ocean View Road
Northcote
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia MARRIOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Anne (Gin) MARRIOTT

Add a Memory
Virginia Anne (Gin) MARRIOTT Notice
MARRIOTT, Virginia Anne (Gin). Passed away peacefully at Birkdale, aged 82. Beloved wife of Howard for 60 years. Loved mother of Andrew and Sandra, mother in law of Katy Marriott (deceased) and Dave Hilson. Greatly loved Nana of Stephen, Peter, Hannah, Sean and Laura. Sister of Christopher Rainton (deceased). Sister in law of Janice and David Marriott, Christine Rainton and Christine Jackson (deceased). A service to honour Virginia's life will be held at Morris Funeral Services , 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote on Friday 10th July at 2 pm. Refreshments will be served following the service. Messages of condolence may be sent to [email protected]



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -