|
|
|
MARRIOTT, Virginia Anne (Gin). Passed away peacefully at Birkdale, aged 82. Beloved wife of Howard for 60 years. Loved mother of Andrew and Sandra, mother in law of Katy Marriott (deceased) and Dave Hilson. Greatly loved Nana of Stephen, Peter, Hannah, Sean and Laura. Sister of Christopher Rainton (deceased). Sister in law of Janice and David Marriott, Christine Rainton and Christine Jackson (deceased). A service to honour Virginia's life will be held at Morris Funeral Services , 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote on Friday 10th July at 2 pm. Refreshments will be served following the service. Messages of condolence may be sent to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2020