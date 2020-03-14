|
TAYLOR, Violet Sarah (Vi) (nee Drake). Peacefully on 11 March 2020 at the grand age of 107 years. Loved wife of the late Edward (Ted), and very much loved mother and mother-in-law of Bill and Betty, Thelma (deceased), Noel (deceased and Pat, Ron and Trish, Roger and Gail, and John and Pat. A special Nana to her 13 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Te Mana for their wonderful care of Vi. A service to celebrate Vi's life will be held at St Mary's by the Sea, 168 Deep Creek Road, Torbay on Thursday 19 March at 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 14, 2020