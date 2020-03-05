|
BARNES, Violet Merle (Merle). Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 4 March 2020 aged 88. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron. Mother and mother in law of Shirley and Kevin, Russell and Annie. Grandma of Francis, Julian, Catherine, Caitlin and Kendra. Grandma in law of Paulina, Nisha and Cass. Great grandma to Jakub, Jeremi and Kiran. Will be dearly missed Special thanks to Dr Annie Si and Rosedale Village staff for their outstanding care. In lieu of flowers donations to St John's ambulance, PO Box 14902, Panmure, 1741 would be appreciated. Communications to Shirley McEntee, PO Box 106-010 Auckland 1143. A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road Albany on Saturday 7 March at 12.30pm followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 5, 2020