Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Kaitaia Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet PARRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet May PARRY

Add a Memory
Violet May PARRY Notice
PARRY, Violet May. Passed away on Tuesday 12 May 2020 at Fraser Manor Rest Home, Tauranga; in her 94th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Leslie Parry who passed away on 6 April 1978 (42 years ago). Loved and adored Mother and Mother-in-law of Doreen and Colin Foster, Lois and David Annett, Beverly and Cedric Fleming, Glenis and Dan Jensen and Bruce and Rochelle Parry and the late Julie Parry. Loved Grandmother of Roger and Jason Foster, Rochelle, Andrea (Willa) and Nathan Munro, Nigel and Brendon Flemming, Sarah Louwrens and Karen Jensen, Paul and Shayne Parry. Great grandmother of 20 and Great Great Grandmother of 1. Thank you to all staff of Fraser Manor Rest Home, Tauranga, for their care and loving support of Violet over the past 7 years. Forever now with Jesus, Les and Julie. Due to the current restrictions a private service will be held in Tauranga and private interment at Kaitaia Cemetery.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Violet's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -