PARRY, Violet May. Passed away on Tuesday 12 May 2020 at Fraser Manor Rest Home, Tauranga; in her 94th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Leslie Parry who passed away on 6 April 1978 (42 years ago). Loved and adored Mother and Mother-in-law of Doreen and Colin Foster, Lois and David Annett, Beverly and Cedric Fleming, Glenis and Dan Jensen and Bruce and Rochelle Parry and the late Julie Parry. Loved Grandmother of Roger and Jason Foster, Rochelle, Andrea (Willa) and Nathan Munro, Nigel and Brendon Flemming, Sarah Louwrens and Karen Jensen, Paul and Shayne Parry. Great grandmother of 20 and Great Great Grandmother of 1. Thank you to all staff of Fraser Manor Rest Home, Tauranga, for their care and loving support of Violet over the past 7 years. Forever now with Jesus, Les and Julie. Due to the current restrictions a private service will be held in Tauranga and private interment at Kaitaia Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 14, 2020