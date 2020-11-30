|
JOHNSON, Violet May (nee Kenyon). Born April 16, 1925. Passed away on November 25, 2020. Dearly loved mother of Dianne (deceased). Partner of Duncan (deceased). Loved cousin of Fred (deceased) and Betty Kenyon. Loved and respected cousin of Sandra Paulin and the late Ross Kenyon, and their families. Memories are forever. Sadly missed. A service for Violet will be held on Friday 4th December at 11am at Grinters Funeral Home, 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge. All communications to Sandra Paulin, 73 Jarrett Terrace, Cambridge.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 30, 2020