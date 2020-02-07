|
POWELL, Violet Mary Isabella. On 4 February 2020 peacefully at Aranui home and hospital, Mt Albert aged 95. Beloved wife of the late Arnold. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Colin and Robyn, and Trevor and Sophie. Loved sister of Mattie, Marion, Barton, Don, the late Allen, the late Ruby, the late Johnny, the late Norman and loved grandma to Hayley and Aaron. Will be sadly missed but never forgotten. In lieu of flowers donations to SPCA Auckland would be greatly appreciated and may be sent to 50 Westney Road, Mangere, Auckland 2022. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Tuesday the 11th of February 2020 at 10.00 a.m. followed by an interment. Special thanks to all the staff at Aranui Home & Hospital for the wonderful care of Violet over the last 9 years.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 7, 2020