DENT, Violet Marjory. Passed away peacefully on 18 July 2020, aged 98. Dearly beloved wife of the late Frank and sister to Alan and the late Stella. Much loved mum and mum-in-law of Barry and Jennifer, Ross (deceased) and Gladys. Cherished granny, great-granny, Aunty V and great Aunty to her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces. A service to celebrate and honour Violet's life will be held at the Central Park Chapel, Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson, Auckland , on Wednesday 29 July at 1.30 pm, followed by private cremation. Special thanks to Phillippa and Rosemary from Vision West, and Amy from Hospice West Auckland who enabled Violet to maintain her independence for so long, and also to the staff at Terence Kennedy House for their care of Violet and the family during her final few days. In lieu of flowers, it is Violet's wish that donations be made to the Child Cancer Foundation, PO Box 152, Shortland Street, Auckland 1140.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 25, 2020