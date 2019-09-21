Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Violet HEWETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet Joy (Joy) HEWETT

Add a Memory
Violet Joy (Joy) HEWETT Notice
HEWETT, Violet Joy (Joy). May 13, 1927 - August 23, 2019. Born in Whangarei, New Zealand to James Westwood Cole and Violet Florence (Abbott) Cole. She was raised in Auckland, New Zealand where she graduated from Nursing School. She married Everett Hewett, an American and they moved to San Francisco, California. She was a nurse at Stanford Medical Hospital in Palo Alto, California, retiring in 1995. Everett died in 1978. They had 4 children. Joy is survived by Gary Hewett of Hayward, California, Brian Hewett of Yankee Hill, California and Ann Gross of Chico, California and 5 grandchildren and 2 great- grandchildren. A child Sherry died at 1 year. Joy is also survived by William Perry Bryant of Santa Cruz, California, her loving companion of 9 years. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019, 11am at Cambrian Park Methodist Church, 1919 Gunston Way, San Jose, California.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Violet's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.