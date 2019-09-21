|
HEWETT, Violet Joy (Joy). May 13, 1927 - August 23, 2019. Born in Whangarei, New Zealand to James Westwood Cole and Violet Florence (Abbott) Cole. She was raised in Auckland, New Zealand where she graduated from Nursing School. She married Everett Hewett, an American and they moved to San Francisco, California. She was a nurse at Stanford Medical Hospital in Palo Alto, California, retiring in 1995. Everett died in 1978. They had 4 children. Joy is survived by Gary Hewett of Hayward, California, Brian Hewett of Yankee Hill, California and Ann Gross of Chico, California and 5 grandchildren and 2 great- grandchildren. A child Sherry died at 1 year. Joy is also survived by William Perry Bryant of Santa Cruz, California, her loving companion of 9 years. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019, 11am at Cambrian Park Methodist Church, 1919 Gunston Way, San Jose, California.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019