TAIA, Violet Jane. Born 21 November 1960. Died 7 July 2018. Only daughter of Sadie and Jim Taia and wife of Jamie Black and mother of Grace. She was our first born and was followed by her brothers Jim, Edward, and Michael. As our only daughter, she was much loved and a little bit spoilt. After the loss of my wife, I would look forward to Violet's telephone calls and to hear her say "Hi Dad" Just how much I miss my daughter I keep for my private times. Moe mai Sweetheart.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 7, 2019