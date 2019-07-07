Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Violet TAIA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet Jane TAIA

Add a Memory
Violet Jane TAIA In Memoriam
TAIA, Violet Jane. Born 21 November 1960. Died 7 July 2018. Only daughter of Sadie and Jim Taia and wife of Jamie Black and mother of Grace. She was our first born and was followed by her brothers Jim, Edward, and Michael. As our only daughter, she was much loved and a little bit spoilt. After the loss of my wife, I would look forward to Violet's telephone calls and to hear her say "Hi Dad" Just how much I miss my daughter I keep for my private times. Moe mai Sweetheart.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.