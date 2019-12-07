|
THOMAS, Violet Ellen (Vi). Passed away peacefully on 5 December 2019, aged 94 years. Darling, treasured and loving wife for 69 years of the late Arnold. Much loved mother of Grahame and Hua, Keith and Diane, Ken and Kate, Yvonne and Alex, Neil and Karen, and Glenys and Stephen. Adored Nana to 22 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. "Come to me all you who are weary and heavy laden and I will give you rest." Matthew 11 v 28. A celebration of Vi's life will be held at the Mangere Lawn Cemetery Chapel, 85 McKenzie Road, Mangere on Thursday 12 December at 11am followed by burial.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 7, 2019