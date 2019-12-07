Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Mangere Lawn Cemetery Chapel
85 McKenzie Road
Mangere
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet THOMAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet Ellen (Vi) THOMAS

Add a Memory
Violet Ellen (Vi) THOMAS Notice
THOMAS, Violet Ellen (Vi). Passed away peacefully on 5 December 2019, aged 94 years. Darling, treasured and loving wife for 69 years of the late Arnold. Much loved mother of Grahame and Hua, Keith and Diane, Ken and Kate, Yvonne and Alex, Neil and Karen, and Glenys and Stephen. Adored Nana to 22 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. "Come to me all you who are weary and heavy laden and I will give you rest." Matthew 11 v 28. A celebration of Vi's life will be held at the Mangere Lawn Cemetery Chapel, 85 McKenzie Road, Mangere on Thursday 12 December at 11am followed by burial.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Violet's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -