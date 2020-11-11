|
|
|
GIBBS, Violet Daphne. Peacefully on Tuesday 10 November 2020, aged 90 years. Much loved wife of the late Roy. Loved mum and mother-in-law of Paul and Sue, Cliff and Jill, Glenn and Sheryl. Cherished nana of Daryl and Rikki, Todd and Chantal, Stacey and Rob, Melissa, Ashley, Trent, Kendall, and adored great-nana of 6. A celebration of Vi's life will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street Papakura on Friday 13 November at 1.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020