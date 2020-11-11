Home

Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 13, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Violet Daphne GIBBS Notice
GIBBS, Violet Daphne. Peacefully on Tuesday 10 November 2020, aged 90 years. Much loved wife of the late Roy. Loved mum and mother-in-law of Paul and Sue, Cliff and Jill, Glenn and Sheryl. Cherished nana of Daryl and Rikki, Todd and Chantal, Stacey and Rob, Melissa, Ashley, Trent, Kendall, and adored great-nana of 6. A celebration of Vi's life will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street Papakura on Friday 13 November at 1.30pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020
