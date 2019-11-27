|
|
|
BRIDSON, Viola Lily Thelma (Thelma). Passed away peacefully on 22nd November 2019 at Eventhorpe Hospital Hamilton. Previously living for 69 years at Paekakariki on the Kapiti Coast. Dearly loved mother of Philippa, Matthew and the late Billy. Dearly loved Grandma of Ben (Auckland) and Danny, Claire, and Jessie, all of Australia. Loved great grandma of her seven great grandchildren. "Rest in Peace." All communications to The Bridson Family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247. A Funeral Service for Thelma will be held at The White Rose Chapel Lounge, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton East Hamilton on Thursday 28th November 2019 at 11:00am to be followed by a private burial.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 27, 2019