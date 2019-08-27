Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Vinu PATEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vinu Maganlal PATEL

Add a Memory
Vinu Maganlal PATEL Notice
PATEL, Vinu Maganlal. Sadly passed away on the 26th August 2019, surrounded by his family. Dearly loved son of the late Maganlal and Parvatiben, husband to Ilaben for 40 wonderful years, father of Ketna, Aarti and Mehul; father in law to Ravi and Kavish; and Nana to Rushi. Adored brother, uncle and friend to many. Blessed by His Divine Holiness Guru Hariprasad Swamji. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive in Henderson on Wednesday 28th August at 12:30pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vinu's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.