|
|
|
PATEL, Vinu Maganlal. Sadly passed away on the 26th August 2019, surrounded by his family. Dearly loved son of the late Maganlal and Parvatiben, husband to Ilaben for 40 wonderful years, father of Ketna, Aarti and Mehul; father in law to Ravi and Kavish; and Nana to Rushi. Adored brother, uncle and friend to many. Blessed by His Divine Holiness Guru Hariprasad Swamji. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive in Henderson on Wednesday 28th August at 12:30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 27, 2019