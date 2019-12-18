|
|
|
NICHOLLS, Vincent Michael. Peacefully on Sunday 15 December 2019, holding Frannys hand. Dearly loved husband of 56 years of Fran, and Dad of Claudia and Darryl, Tim, Peter and Vicki, and Jeremy. Dida of Ellen, Adam, Todd, Brandon, Hamish and Annalise. Gone gardening. Proud 48 year Fireman of Pukekohe Fire Brigade. Vincent and the family have received extraordinary compassion, care and comfort from Possum Bourne Village, particularly the Hospital Wing. We are so grateful. Funeral to be held at St Patricks Catholic Church, Seddon Street, Pukekohe on Friday 20th December, at 12.00 noon. To recognise Vincents support from, and to the Pindrop Foundation for Cochlear Implants, the family would appreciate donations to them in lieu of flowers. A donation box will be available at the service. Fire out, returned to station.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019