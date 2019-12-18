Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:00 p.m.
St Patricks Catholic Church
Seddon Street
Pukekohe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent NICHOLLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent Michael NICHOLLS

Add a Memory
Vincent Michael NICHOLLS Notice
NICHOLLS, Vincent Michael. Peacefully on Sunday 15 December 2019, holding Frannys hand. Dearly loved husband of 56 years of Fran, and Dad of Claudia and Darryl, Tim, Peter and Vicki, and Jeremy. Dida of Ellen, Adam, Todd, Brandon, Hamish and Annalise. Gone gardening. Proud 48 year Fireman of Pukekohe Fire Brigade. Vincent and the family have received extraordinary compassion, care and comfort from Possum Bourne Village, particularly the Hospital Wing. We are so grateful. Funeral to be held at St Patricks Catholic Church, Seddon Street, Pukekohe on Friday 20th December, at 12.00 noon. To recognise Vincents support from, and to the Pindrop Foundation for Cochlear Implants, the family would appreciate donations to them in lieu of flowers. A donation box will be available at the service. Fire out, returned to station.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -