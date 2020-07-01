|
MOLLOY, Vincent Michael. Born 24th May 1946. Passed away on Sunday 28 June 2020 at Waitakere Hospital. Shirley and family would firstly like to thank all of the doctors and nurses that looked after Vincent from Auckland City Hospital and Waitakere. Husband to Shirley, Father to David and Fiona, Trudy and Francisco, Lisa, Andrew (AJ) and Vicki. Amazing and much loved Grandfather to Ella, Hunter, Bailey, Claudia, Jasmine, Leah and Levi. Vince, Dad, Grandad we thank you for everything you have done for us all. The hard work, the sacrifices made along the way, the amazing adventures you took us all on, we will never forget the journeys we all shared. From far up North at Tapuaetahi waterskiing, fishing and diving, to the Mighty Maunga Of Ruapehu where the adventures would continue until the last run was made and we would all sit back after a hard day on the hill and watch the sun head down over Mount Taranaki. All these special times and adventures we all shared have helped shape us all into who we are today, thank you for teaching us your strong family values of honesty, respect, staying and working together as a family and most of all how to love. Enjoy the last run Dad!! May you now rest in peace. Vincent's Life will be celebrated at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church 470 Great North Road, Grey Lynn, Auckland 1021 on Saturday 4th July 2020 at 10:45a.m. Followed by a private cremation. Following the service everyone is welcome for food and refreshments at New Lynn R.S.A 2 Veronica Street, New Lynn, Auckland 0600. In preference to floral tributes a memorial donation may be made to the order of St John.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 1 to July 2, 2020