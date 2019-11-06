|
BEHR, Vincent Hendrik. Passed away suddenly in Auckland on Monday 4 November 2019, aged 36 years. Vince, a beautiful soul, an artist, musician, gardener, full of knowledge and a great friend to many will be remembered forever in our hearts. Dearly beloved Son of Alf Behr and Rosemary Hassan and cherished Step-son of Liz Behr and Simon Hassan. Treasured Brother of Aimee, Anna, Frankie, Jacob, Kier, Maddy, Rebecca, Stephen, Tania & Victoria. A service to celebrate Vince's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Thursday the 7th of November 2019 at 12.30 p.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 6, 2019