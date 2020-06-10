Home

Vimla (Mamaku) BALA

Vimla (Mamaku) BALA Notice
BALA, Vimla (Mamaku). Passed away peacefully at her son Ashoks home in Rotorua on the 8th of June 2020. Much loved wife of the late Magan Bala and devoted mother of Dennish, Roshni, Ashok, Manjula, Kusum, Donna, Rameela, the late Satish, Kala, Thakor, Vanita and Darren. Dearly loved nana of Umesha, Raman, Jayesh, Jayna, Sunjay, Urvashi, Anil, Helen, Veerick, Rajesh, Vashti, Pawan, Roshni, Nea-sha, Ajay, Samir, Damon, Katie, Ryan, Zayna and Xavier. Great grandmother of Leena, Seji, Priya, Sunesh, Saraya, Ashwin, Lyla, Kiana, Tyan and Danika. Loved sister of Rukiben and Dayahbhai Kesa, the late Vallabhbhai Govind. Cherished sister-in-law of Babubhai, Chimanbhai and Jasuben. Rest in love, in Jesus' care. A service for Vimla will be held in the Distinction Hotel, Cnr of Fenton and Sala Streets, Rotorua on Saturday 13th June from 11.00am-3.00pm. To be followed by a private family service at the crematorium. Donations to Hospice.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 10, 2020
