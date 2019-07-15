|
HIGGINS, Vilma Rachel. Our amazing matriarch Vilma Rachel Higgins at 89 years young, after a courageous battle with cancer, has departed for Paradise on 12th July 2019. Dearly loved wife of Raymond. Sister to Estelle and Aunt to her nieces Ngaio and Rachel. Much loved Mum of Stephen, Kerry, Susan, John, Rosalind, Matthew and Rachel. Grandmother of 29 awesome grandchildren and Great Grandmother to almost 59 wonderful offspring. Vilma loved all her family deeply and was immensely proud of each and every one. "God be with you, till we meet again." Please join in celebrating Vilma's life on Monday 15th July 2019 at 11.00am in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 95 Tuhikaramea Road, Dinsdale, Hamilton followed by Interment in the Whatawhata Cemetery All communications to the Higgins family c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors. 717 Grey Street, Claudelands. 3216 FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 15, 2019