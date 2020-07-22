|
CORBETT, Vilma Katherine (Val). Passed peacefully at The Booms Lodge, Thames, on 19th July, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill. Adored mother and mother-in-law to Jill and John, John and Teena, Alex and Penny. Grandmother, great- grandmother and great-great grandmother to many. Family would like to thank the staff at The Booms Lodge for their kindness shown to Val. In accordance with Val's wishes, a private celebration will be held. Correspondence to Teena: 89 Jamieson Road, Okaeria, RD1, Te Kauwhata, 3781.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2020