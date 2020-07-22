Home

POWERED BY

Services
Twentymans Funeral Services Ltd
709 Pollen St
Thames , Waikato
07-868 6003
Resources
More Obituaries for Vilma CORBETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vilma Katherine (Val) CORBETT

Add a Memory
Vilma Katherine (Val) CORBETT Notice
CORBETT, Vilma Katherine (Val). Passed peacefully at The Booms Lodge, Thames, on 19th July, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill. Adored mother and mother-in-law to Jill and John, John and Teena, Alex and Penny. Grandmother, great- grandmother and great-great grandmother to many. Family would like to thank the staff at The Booms Lodge for their kindness shown to Val. In accordance with Val's wishes, a private celebration will be held. Correspondence to Teena: 89 Jamieson Road, Okaeria, RD1, Te Kauwhata, 3781.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vilma's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -