KALEOPA, Vilau (Pops). Born 10th February 1940 in Foiama, TMK, Niue Island. It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Vi Kaleopa in his sleep on Sunday 13th September 2020 at Middlemore Hospital, South Auckland. Vilau was known as Vi or Vic to his palagi brothers and sisters). Beloved Father of Teana, Neralie and Jayde who he always referred to as "My daughter Jayde" was his constant in his final days and hours. Father of Victor. Grandfather to Jayde, Terena, Jomanda, Jihaya, Davey, Talei, Maia, Xjana, Aki and Ryker. Great grandfather to Havana, Maya, Daven, Sayzh and Lotus. Godfather to Damon Tafatu and Adoptive father to Irene, Salonia, Andrew, Sonya, Tatiana, Jaz and many more. Vi was extremely loyal to his family, immediate and extended. As the head of the family, he actively took on the responsibility of being the unofficial caregiver and provider. Vi was also an exceptional chef and fisherman. He would smash out an umu or gourmet meals like a pro and catch tuna with a handline in his handmade, one- man outrigger canoe in Niue waters. Vi's ashes will be returned to his birthplace in TMK, Niue Island by his daughter Teana and his 'daughter' Jayde. He will be buried on the Kaleopa family land in Foiama to become the spiritual Leveki Mangafaoa and continue his role as head of the family. He will be lovingly remembered in our hearts forever.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 30, 2020