|
|
|
CHICK, Viera Anne. Passed away peacefully at Avonlea Rest Home on Tuesday, 19th November 2019 aged 85 years. Wife of Julian for 52 years. Loving mother, mother-in-law and grandmother of Karen and Don, Graeme, Susan, Regan and Tim, Murray, Simon and Chanita and her 7 grandchildren. A private cremation has been held. A Memorial Service for Viera will be held at St Paul's Co-Operating Parish Church, Marae St, Taumarunui on Wednesday, 27th November at 1.00 pm. Communications to Pukehou Road, RD 4 Taumarunui. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 23, 2019