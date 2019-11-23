Home

Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
1:00 p.m.
St Paul's Co-Operating Parish Church
Marae St
Taumarunui
Viera Anne CHICK

CHICK, Viera Anne. Passed away peacefully at Avonlea Rest Home on Tuesday, 19th November 2019 aged 85 years. Wife of Julian for 52 years. Loving mother, mother-in-law and grandmother of Karen and Don, Graeme, Susan, Regan and Tim, Murray, Simon and Chanita and her 7 grandchildren. A private cremation has been held. A Memorial Service for Viera will be held at St Paul's Co-Operating Parish Church, Marae St, Taumarunui on Wednesday, 27th November at 1.00 pm. Communications to Pukehou Road, RD 4 Taumarunui. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 23, 2019
