JOYCE, Victoria Ina-Maria (Vicky) (nee King). Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on 24th June 2020. Loving wife of the late Philip. Much loved mother of Steven, Philip, Margy, Charlie, Ann-Marie and Richard. Nana of Dwayne, Renee, Gavin, Zane, the late Darwin, Nikita, Kayla, Rihari, and Tori. Great Nana of Elijah. A service for Vicky will be held on Monday 29th June 2020 at the Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe, Auckland at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 26, 2020