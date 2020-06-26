Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Jun. 29, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel,
361 Puhinui Road
Papatoetoe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Victoria JOYCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victoria Ina-Maria (nee King) (Vicky) JOYCE

Add a Memory
Victoria Ina-Maria (nee King) (Vicky) JOYCE Notice
JOYCE, Victoria Ina-Maria (Vicky) (nee King). Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on 24th June 2020. Loving wife of the late Philip. Much loved mother of Steven, Philip, Margy, Charlie, Ann-Marie and Richard. Nana of Dwayne, Renee, Gavin, Zane, the late Darwin, Nikita, Kayla, Rihari, and Tori. Great Nana of Elijah. A service for Vicky will be held on Monday 29th June 2020 at the Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe, Auckland at 1pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Victoria's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -