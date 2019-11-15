Home

Davis Funeral Home
150 Central Park Drv
Auckland, Auckland
09 835 3557
Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Davis Funeral Home
150 Central Park Drv
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Victor Thomas (Vic) WALTERS

Victor Thomas (Vic) WALTERS Notice
WALTERS, Victor Thomas (Vic). Peacefully on 13 November 2019, at Glenburn Resthome aged 93 years. Beloved husband of the late Kane. A much loved son, brother, brother-in-law and Uncle. Adopted Grandfather to Martha, Ashai and Tyler. Vic will be sadly missed by the Bergman, Dunn, Fabry, Nicholas, Dearing and Mudrovcich Families. On his final voyage back to his precious Kane. A service for Vic will held at the Central Park Chapel of Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson on Monday 18 November at 2.00pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
