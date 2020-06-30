Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 2, 2020
11:00 a.m.
The Mercury Bay Bowling Club
92 Cook Drive
Whitianga
FISHER, Victor Ralph. On 28th June, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Lorraine (Pat). Loved Dad of Grant, Karyn, Wayne and Gail, and loved by all his grandchildren and great- grandchildren. A Celebration of Vic's life will be held at The Mercury Bay Bowling Club, 92 Cook Drive, Whitianga on Thursday 2nd July at 11:00am, followed by private cremation. Grateful thanks to the wonderful staff at Whitianga Continuing Care.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 30, 2020
