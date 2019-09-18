Home

Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Victor McKenzie (QSM) MUNRO

Victor McKenzie (QSM) MUNRO Notice
MUNRO, Victor McKenzie (QSM). Vic died peacefully on Tuesday 17th September 2019, at Mary Shapley Retirement Village, Whakatane, aged 88. Cherished husband (for 66 years) of his devoted Mary. Father of Brian, Grant and Stuart. Father in law of Margie, Maxine and Natalie. Grandfather of Tim, Adam, Emma, Kelly, Vicky, Stephen, Kate and Logan. Great grandfather of Victor, Lucas, Eddie, Jordyn, Beau, Wai, Tama, Benson, Sid, Kenzie, Charlie and Mack. A service commemorating Vic's full and varied life will be held at the Whakatane Baptist Church, 67 Keepa Road, Whakatane on Monday 23rd September at 11am followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Parkinson's Society of NZ, PO Box 11067, Manners Street, Wellington, or may be left at the service. Communications please to the Munro family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
