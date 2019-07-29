Home

Victor Lionel SENN

SENN, Victor Lionel. Passed away peacefully on the 26th July 2019 aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Aileen. Dearly loved father and father in law of Geoffrey and Kim and Lorraine and Alan. Loved grandfather of his 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A special thanks to the Switzer Home staff for their care. A service for Victor will be held in the chapel of Geards Funeral Home,13 Pukepoto Road Kaitaia, on Tuesday 30th July 2019 at 11:30 am followed by a burial at Kaitaia Public Cemetery. All communications to Geards Funeral Home,13 Pukepoto Road Kaitaia 094080970
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 29, 2019
