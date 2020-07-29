Home

Taumarunui Funeral Services Ltd
34 Huia St
Taumarunui , Manawatu-Wanganui
07-895 7420
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 3, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Victor Lessimore (Vic) LEWSLEY


1943 - 2020
Victor Lessimore (Vic) LEWSLEY Notice
LEWSLEY, Victor Lessimore, (Vic). Born in Glasgow, Scotland 16 November 1943. Passed away peacefully in Taumarunui Hospital on Thursday 23rd July 2020. Loving husband to Raema for 50 years. Father to Joanna and Scott. A Memorial Service for Vic will be held in Taumarunui Funeral Services Chapel, 34 Huia Street on Monday 3rd August at 1:00pm. Communications to C/- P O Box 198, Taumarunui. 3946. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 29 to July 30, 2020
