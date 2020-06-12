Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 16, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Victor BATES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victor Joseph (Vic) BATES

Add a Memory
Victor Joseph (Vic) BATES Notice
BATES, Victor Joseph (Vic). Passed peacefully on Wednesday 10 June 2020, with family by his side, in his 85th year. Beloved husband of Anna, of 57 years. Dearly loved father and father in law of Jo and Trevor, Greg and Nicki. Loved and proud papa of his four grandchildren. A service to celebrate Vic's life will be held in The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 16 June at 12.30 pm, followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Victor's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -