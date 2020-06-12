|
BATES, Victor Joseph (Vic). Passed peacefully on Wednesday 10 June 2020, with family by his side, in his 85th year. Beloved husband of Anna, of 57 years. Dearly loved father and father in law of Jo and Trevor, Greg and Nicki. Loved and proud papa of his four grandchildren. A service to celebrate Vic's life will be held in The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 16 June at 12.30 pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 12, 2020