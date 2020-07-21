|
|
|
WAKEFIELD, Victor Edward. Born 16 January 1935. Died 10 July 2020. Passed peacefully into the presence of the Lord with family at his side. Dearly beloved husband of Kay. Adored father of the late Gregory and Gerard. Granda of Lars. Much loved father-in-law to Juliet and Hana. Grateful thanks for the exceptional service, care and nursing from every seniors section and ward 6 at North Shore Waitemata DHB. A private service to celebrate Vic's life has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 21, 2020