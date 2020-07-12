Home

Victor Doughty (Vic) COLSON


1931 - 2020
COLSON, Victor Doughty (Vic). Born December 22, 1931. Passed away peacefully at the Kumeu Village Aged Care facility on Thursday 9th July 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Jocelyn. Loved father and father in law of Lyn and Wayne, Michael and Michelle, Bruce and Linda, and the late Peter. Cherished Pop to Kylie and Johnny, Tony and Brittany, Julie, Ashleigh and Zac, Taylor and Steph, Brock and Tarek. Special Popeye to Ysabelle, Kaleb, Hayley, Dylan, Treks and Shayla. Great Great Poppa to Mateo and Isla. Words are few, thoughts are deep, memories are forever. The funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel at Morrisons Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Wednesday 15th July 2020 at 12.30pm. Many heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Kumeu Village Aged Care. We will miss your love and guidance. Rest peacefully Dad



Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 12 to July 14, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -