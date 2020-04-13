|
|
|
GRUBISICH, Victor Cedric (Vic Grubi). 18 October 1933 - 10 April 2020. Dearly beloved husband of Ngaire (deceased). Wonderful father to Mary Anne, Louisa, Stephen and Catherine, and dear father-in-law to Brian, Timothy, Marita and Tim. Beloved Grandpa to Lilly, Daniel, Esther, Maria, Philomena, Luisa, Helena, Luke, Rosa, John Vianny, Benedict, Sam, Michaela, Natasha, Benjamin, Jacob, Isabella, Jerome, Louis, and Great Grandpa to Annabella, Esmeralda, Sarydia, and Milan. Victor died peacefully, at 8.15pm. Ever faithful servant - if there was family or Holy Rosary there was Victor! Requiem Mass to be advised. Correspondence to [email protected] "Confer, O Lord, on us who serve beneath the standard of Mary that fullness of faith in Thee and trust in Her to which is given to conquer the world. Grant us a lively faith, animated by charity, which will enable us to perform all our actions from the motive of pure love of Thee, and ever to see Thee and serve Thee in our neighbour; a faith, firm and immovable as a rock, through which we shall rest tranquil and steadfast amid the crosses, toils and disappointments of this life; a courageous faith which will inspire us to undertake and carry out without hesitation great things for God and the salvation of souls; a faith which will be our apostolate's Pillar of Fire - to lead us forth united - to kindle everywhere the fires of Divine Love - to enlighten those who are in darkness and in the shadow of death - to inflame those who are lukewarm - to bring back life to those who are dead in sin; and which will guide our feet in the Way of Peace." Requiescat in pace. Aroha Funerals 09 5270266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2020