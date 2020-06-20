|
|
|
BRLJEVICH, Victor. Passed away peacefully after a long illness on 18th June 2020, at Franklin Village, Pukekohe, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Lynndel (Lynn), loving Father of Karen and Shane, Grant, Christine and Russell, Craig and Ange, and loving Poppa of 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. A service for Vic will be held at Grahams Funeral Home Chapel, West Street, Tuakau on Tuesday 23rd June at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2020