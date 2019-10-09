Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Victor McCOLLUM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victor Allan McCOLLUM

Add a Memory
Victor Allan McCOLLUM Notice
McCOLLUM, Victor Allan. Passed away peacefully at Ohinemuri Home, Paeroa, on Monday 7th October, 2019; aged 94 years. Beloved husband of the late Frances. Adored father of Karen and Bob, Lynne and Neil. Treasured Poppa of Toni, Ben, Kathryn, Pete, Jayme and Tayla. Great-poppa of Jack, Lachie and Eve. Truly loved. Rest In Peace. The family would like to thank the staff of Ohinemuri Home for their care and attention over the last six months. A celebration of Victor's life will be held at the Paeroa RSA, 67 Belmont Street, Paeroa, on Monday 14th October, at 11am, followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Victor's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.