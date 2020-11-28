|
|
|
KAIN, Vicky (nee Henley). Passed away peacefully at Taupo Hospital on November 23rd, aged 80. Beloved daughter of the late Win and Wilton (Chook) Henley; much loved sister and sister-in-law of Pat and Trish, John and Jenny and aunt to Rebecca, Nina, Michael, Andrew and David; dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Tracy and Andrew, Wendy and Wayne, Peter and Lindsay and treasured Kiwi granny to 9 grandchildren. A service will be held in the Chapel of Remembrance at Taupo Crematorium at 1.30pm on Wednesday 2nd December. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Taupo Hospice would be appreciated. All communications to Taupo Funeral Services 07 3789636
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 28, 2020