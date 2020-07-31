|
HALL, Vicki Elizabeth. 26 August 1950 - 30 July 2020. Has sailed on her final journey from this world. She left us 7.15am, 30 July and she went peacefully without pain. Loving mother of Jorgen (Jahn), sister and sister- in-law of Margie (deceased) and John (deceased), Pamela and David, loved Aunty and Great-Aunty of Katie, Michael, Josy, Elizabeth, Edward, Seth, Jessie, Greta, Imogen, Hugh, Asher, James, Ella, Lewis, Isla and Victoria. A service to celebrate Vicki's life will be held at the Central Park Chapel, Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Sunday 2 August 2020 at 1.30 pm. Her rest is well deserved. We carry her light inside us for the rest of our lives. Rest in peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 31, 2020