|
|
|
PAUL, Vicki Elina (nee Berghan). Passed away peacefully at home, aged 69. Cherished partner of Garth. Mother and mother-in-law of Janlyn and Merv. Grandmother of Dane, Patrick, Nathan and Hamiora. Great Grandmother of Kavelle and Zarli, Kiani, Naia and Hina. Rest in the hands of our Atua. Vicki will be laying at Whangape Marae where a funeral service will be held on Saturday 28 November at 11am. All communications to Whangape Marae 09 409 3406.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 27, 2020