NICHOLLS, Veta June (nee Moss). On 21st November 2020, passed away peacefully at Waitakere Hospital aged 94 years. Cherished wife of the late Wayne and precious Mum and Mother-in-Law of Brett and Janet, Beth and Ian, and Bronwyn. Loved Nana of Cathie, Leigh, Bradley, Aaron, Brett, Lisa, Ben, David, Kirsty and Jonathan, and Nan of 17 great-grandchildren. She was loving, selfless, generous and kind and loved by many. A life lived well for her Saviour and Lord. John 11:25 - Jesus said to her, "I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live even if she dies". Many thanks to the staff of Wainamu ward at Waitakere for your superb care. A celebration of Veta's life will be held at 11:00am on Thursday 26th November at Glen Eden Baptist Church, 97 Glendale Road, Glen Eden, followed by a private burial.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 23, 2020