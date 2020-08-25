|
VULETICH, Vesna. Passed away peacefully on 22nd August 2020 at St Margaret's Hospital, aged 73. Beloved wife of the late Srecko, dearly loved mother of Tony, Marina and Angela. Loving daughter of the late Jure and Darinka Bulog. Sister to Mate, Gojko and the late Tonka, Jasminka, Vera and Slavenka. We will miss you so much and keep you in our hearts and memories forever. Special thanks to the staff at St Margaret's for their loving care of Vesna. Pocivala u miru. A private service will be held for Vesna.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 25, 2020