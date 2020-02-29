Home

Vesna MILICICH

Vesna MILICICH Notice
MILICICH, Vesna. 15 May 1919 - 12 January 2020. We would like to thank all our family and friends for all your love, support, prayers, flowers, messages and cards on the passing of our beautiful, amazing, loving, mother, Nana, Baka, and matriarch of our family. We would especially like to thank Lucy and her team at Cascades Retirement Village for their outstanding care and love for Vesna. Love from the Milicich and Nooyen families. Pocivala u Miru.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 29, 2020
