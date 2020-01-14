Home

Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:30 a.m.
St Columba's Catholic Church
Rifle Range Road
Hamilton
MILICICH, Vesna Mare. Passed away peacefully on 12 January 2020 at Cascades Retirement Home with her loving family at her side. In her 101st year. Dearly loved wife of the late Nediljko. Most adored and cherished Mother and Mother-in-law of Ivan (deceased) & Shirley, Branislav & Raewyn, Nelda & Pieter (Nooyen) Precious Nana of 7 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. 'Pocivala u miru' Requiem Mass for Vesna will be celebrated at St Columba's Catholic Church, Rifle Range Road, Hamilton on Thursday 16 January at 11.30am followed by private burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Newstead. Correspondence to the Milicich Family, C/- P.O. 439, Hamilton 3240.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
