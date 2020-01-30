|
|
|
KEANE, Sister Veronica rsj (Bridget Veronica). On January 28, 2020 at St Andrews Hospital, Glendowie. Much loved member of the Sisters Of St Joseph Of The Sacred Heart. Loved daughter of the late John and Kathleen Keane (Ireland). Sister of Mary rsj (Mary MacKillop Centre, Mission Bay), Father Patrick (Fairfield, Hamilton), Agnes (London), Michael, and Francis, Jimmie, Teresa, Ignatius and Kathleen (all deceased). Loved Aunt of all her Nieces and Nephews, Grand-Nieces and Grand- Nephews and their families. "May Veronica be at peace." Gracious thanks to St Andrews Hospital and Caughey Preston Hospital for their loving care over the last few years. Requiem Mass will be Celebrated at Mary MacKillop Centre Chapel, 56 Selwyn Avenue, Mission Bay, Auckland on Saturday 1 February at 11am to be followed by interment at the Waikaraka Cemetery. A vigil service will be held the above Chapel on Friday evening January 31 at 6pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020