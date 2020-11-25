|
HALLORAN, Veronica Mary. Our beautiful Mum passed away on 21st November 2020 after a courageous battle with Motor Neurone Disease. She was surrounded by her loved ones and knew she was so very loved. Cherished and inspirational Mum of John, Paul, Janine and Andrea. Fabulous Nana to her ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Stylish, insightful, spirited and creative, we are so lucky to have you as our Mum and Nana. Your legacy will live on. A private cremation has taken place and Mum's life will be commemorated again at a later time. Many thanks to Mum's marvellous health care team. Donations to the MND Foundation or the Mary Potter Hospice, Wellington gratefully received. Any communications to [email protected] Rest in peace Mum.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 25, 2020